Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee

By John Christian Hopkins

The U.S. Cavalry called it a battle; Native Americans say it was a massacre. Whatever you call it, something terrible happened at Wounded Knee Creek on December 29, 1890.

The whole affair had its roots in the Ghost Dance, a religious craze that swept through plains Indian tribes in the late 1880s. A medicine man named Wovoka introduced a dance that combined native culture with the idea of a Christian heaven.

By performing this dance while wearing specialty blessed shirts – which would repel bullets – and fervent praying the white men would disappear from Indian lands. In addition, loved ones that had passed on would return and the buffalo would come back for the Indians.

Nothing violent in the dance. However, the craze swept from tribe to tribe and the Indian agents and military leaders feared another Indian war was brewing. They decided to act.

With the Indian wars all but over, the army looked at the still living chiefs and decided only one had the gravitas to lead such a huge, multi-tribe rebellion.

Sitting Bull.

In the early morning hours of December 15, 1890 the army decided to arrest Sitting Bull. The old Lakota chief was not taking part in the Ghost Dance frenzy, but neither had he condemned it. The arrest was botched and Sitting Bull was shot dead.

The set of panic among other chiefs that they, too, would be killed. The elderly Chief Big Foot fled from the reservation with his followers.

The cavalry was sent to retrieve them. It wasn’t just any cavalry unit – it was the rebuilt 7th Cavalry looking to get revenge for the Custer defeat.

The soldiers surrounded Big Foot’s village with Gatling guns and decided to disarm the Indians. What happened next has been in dispute for the past 132 years.

The army says an Indian opened fire. The Lakota claim a deaf Indian didn’t hear the order to disarm and when a soldier grabbed for his weapon it went off accidentally.

Whatever the cause, the result was indisputable. The soldiers opened fire mowing down the majority of the Indians. With a blizzard blowing the Lakota bodies were left where they fell. A few days later the soldiers returned to find hundreds of Indian bodies frozen in grotesque poses.

The army reported killing 90 of 120 warriors and another 200 women and children. The army reported 31 killed and 33 wounded, most of the injuries to the soldiers was caused by friendly fire – and they set up a circular attack against the poorly armed Indians.

Twenty members of the 7th Cavalry received Medals of Honor for their “heroic” actions at Wounded Knee.

(Cover Photo used with permission from Wikimedia Commons, and is a photo reproduction of a map depicting location of United States troops and Native American Lakota Sioux at the start of the Wounded Knee massacre, South Dakota.)