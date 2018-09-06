Burt Reynolds Dies at 82

Burt Reynolds, a Hollywood legend for decades, known for his charismatic roles in such films as Deliverance, The Longest Yard and Smokey and the Bandit has died at the age of 82 after suffering a cardiac arrest, his agent says. Hollywood Reporter says Reynolds was Hollywood’s top-grossing star every year from 1978 through 1982, equaling the longest stretch the business had seen since the days of Bing Crosby in the 1940s. In 1978, he had four movies playing in theaters at the same time. The BBC shared this fascinating obituary for Reynolds today. CNN shared this report about the iconic actor.