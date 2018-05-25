Burglary Suspects Arrested

Two subjects are in custody after a home on 12th Ave. was burglarized and thousands of dollars in property was stolen during the evening hours on May 24.

On May 24, 2018, at approximately 6:49 PM, the Page Police Department responded to a report of a residential burglary on 12th Ave. The victim had arrived home to find the window on his front door had been shattered. He noticed numerous items were missing from his home including an AR-15 rifle, two shotguns, thousands of rounds of ammunition, two decorative swords, jars of coins, a laptop computer, and several items of jewelry.

Officers spoke with a witness who lived in the neighborhood who saw two individuals possibly stashing some items in a trash can around the time of the burglary. The witness was able to provide officers with a detailed description of the subjects. A short time later, officers located two subjects matching the description in a neighborhood several blocks away. The subjects were still in possession of some of the stolen jewelry. Information obtained from the subjects was used to locate all of the stolen property, which was then recovered by officers and returned to the victim. Some of the property, including the firearms and ammunition, had been stashed near some shrubs in a vacant lot in the neighborhood. Two bottles of liquor were also recovered and later found to have been shoplifted by the subjects from Stix Liquor prior to the burglary.

The subjects were identified as Marcus Nez and Kyle Chee. Nez was charged with 1st degree residential burglary, theft of property in excess of $2,000, criminal damage in excess of $1,000, endangerment with risk of death, 1st degree criminal trespassing, felony shoplifting, and multiple warrants. Chee was charged with 1st degree residential burglary, theft of property in excess of $2,000, criminal damage in excess of $1,000, endangerment with risk of death, 1st degree criminal trespassing, false reporting, and shoplifting.

We could not have solved these crimes without the help of our community and our commitment of working with each other. This is another great example of community and police working together in partnership. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

CONTACT:

Page Police Department

Public Information Officer

Det. Terry TerEick

928-645-4108

ttereick@pageaz.gov

18-14