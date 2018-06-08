Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act

A subject is in custody after a home on Sage Ave. was broken into on the afternoon of June 7.

On June 7, 2018, at approximately 5:15 PM, the Page Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a residential burglary in progress. The victim had arrived home and noticed the interior door to her garage was slightly open and could see someone hiding behind the door. The victim was armed with a pistol and ordered the suspect to the ground at gunpoint while also calling 911.

Police arrived and took the subject into custody without incident and secured the rest of the house. An initial investigation revealed the subject entered the house by jumping a back fence and using an axe to break open the patio door. It appeared the subject gained entry into the house just minutes before the victim arrived home.

The subject was identified as Larmando Shortman of Tonalea, AZ. At the time of arrest, he was also in possession of a usable amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe. Shortman was charged with 2nd degree residential burglary, 1st degree criminal trespassing, criminal damage, and possession of dangerous drugs.

The victim in this incident demonstrated the importance of being aware of your surroundings and should be commended for her brave actions. The charges referenced herein are merely accusations and all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.