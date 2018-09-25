News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Bungee Jump of a Lifetime!

September 25
10:24 2018
Will Smith is celebrating his 50th birthday by bungee jumping from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon TODAY!  No doubt a ton of film crews, news reporters and fans are there right now waiting for the big event! Will plans to make the jump at 3pm, part of accepting the challenge from a group called Yes Theory. Smith first bungee-jumped from a helicopter over the famous Victoria Falls of Zimbabwe when he was in Africa for his 49th birthday.

Lake Powell Life News wishing Will Smith a happy birthday and a safe and successful jump today!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

