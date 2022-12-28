Bullfrog Ramp Remains Operable

News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 27, 2022

North Lake Powell Boat Ramp at Bullfrog Remains Operable to Small Motorized Vessels

BULLFROG, Utah – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is pleased to announce that the launching of small vessels on boilerplate material will continue to be supported at North Lake Powell.

A four-wheel-drive vehicle is recommended for launching on the boilerplate material as the surface may be slick. The Bullfrog North Ramp will be closed on the north side of the ramp only. The north side of the ramp will be barricaded and hard closed.

Signs are being posted: “Launch at your own risk” today.

This ramp became inoperable to houseboats when lake levels

reached 3529 feet (above sea level) last month. The park will be monitoring this ramp as water levels change.

We thank our boating public for your continued support as we manage through these unprecedented drought conditions.

Lake Powell water levels fluctuate every year, based on a complex mix of factors that are not possible to predict. Some of these factors are weather-related, and some are the result of Bureau of Reclamation management of Lake Powell as part of the system of reservoirs.

The most recent BOR news release is available here:

https://www.usbr.gov/newsroom/news-release/4383

Information about the status of boat ramps and marina services on Lake Powell is available 24/7 at this link:

https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm.

Before heading to the lake, boaters should check the park’s website for the status of their preferred launch/retrieval

destination. Lake elevation statistics are also available at this link:

https://waterdata.usgs.gov/monitoring-

location/09379900/#parameterCode=62614&period=P7D

The National Park Service recognizes the important role that launch ramps and marinas play in the economies of gateway communities and the numerous businesses that operate in the park. The park will continue to assess lake conditions and will adjust operations as possible to provide boater access at each ramp. Please stay tuned for further announcements.

-NPS-