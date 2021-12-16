Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp Closing to Houseboats Dec. 20, 2021

and to all Motorized Vessels Jan. 3, 2022

Stanton Creek Primitive Launch Ramp Remains Open

BULLFROG, Utah – Visitors to Lake Powell are advised that due to low water levels the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp will close to houseboats on Dec. 20, 2021. Smaller motorized vessels may continue to launch (at your own risk). The Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp is adjacent to the eastern side of the Bullfrog Main Launch Ramp. The Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp consists of a legacy road that was built in the 1960s.

Due to the topography and subsoil conditions at the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp, the park anticipates it will no longer be suitable for launching any motorized vessels by January 3, 2022. At that time, the Bullfrog Main Spur Ramp will be closed to all motorized vessels until further notice.

The Stanton Creek primitive launch ramp remains open for continued North Lake Powell access for small, motorized vessels (at your own risk). Stanton Creek is located approximately three miles east of Bullfrog. Four-wheel drive vehicles are highly recommended.

The park remains committed to providing North Lake Powell motorized boater access and is initiating a construction contract to permanently extend the Bullfrog North Ramp to reach a lake elevation of 3520 feet. This project is anticipated to be completed in April 2022 but use of the extended Bullfrog North Ramp will be dependent on lake levels.

Lake Powell water level fluctuations are determined by a wide range of factors and it is not possible to predict daily elevations with absolute certainty. Real-time information is available on our website about Lake Powell’s fluctuating water levels and the status of water-based visitor services at this link: https://www.nps.gov/glca/learn/changing-lake-levels.htm.

-NPS-