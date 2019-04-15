Bullfrog and Hite Airstrips to Undergo Maintenance

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – On May 1 through 10, the National Park Service will be conducting repairs at airstrips located in Hite and Bullfrog, Utah. Work will include crack sealing, resurfacing and painting of markings. The airstrips will be closed intermittently as work is being done, according to the following schedule:

The Hite Utah Airstrip will be closed for construction May 1, May 7 and May 8.

The Bullfrog Utah Airstrip will be closed for construction May 2, May 3, May 7, May 8, May 9, and May 10. As an alternative, Cal Black Airport at Halls Crossing will remain open during this period.

The National Park Service has filed Notice to Airman (NOTAM’S) with the FAA for the periods of closures at each airstrip.

The National Park Service apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause.