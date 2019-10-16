Building Code Update for Page?
October 16
16:06 2019
The City of Page is considering a Building Code update from the 2006 version of the
International Building Codes to the 2018 version and would like to invite the community for an
informational workshop to present changes and how they would affect Page residents.
During this workshop, we encourage public input on the upcoming updates.
The workshop will be held on November 4, 2019, at 6:00 pm in the City of Page Council
Chambers located at 697 Vista Avenue in Page.
If you are not able to attend in-person questions or comments can be sent to:
Email: [email protected]
Mail: ATTN: Building PO Box 1180 Page, AZ 86040