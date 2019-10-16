Building Code Update for Page?

The City of Page is considering a Building Code update from the 2006 version of the

International Building Codes to the 2018 version and would like to invite the community for an

informational workshop to present changes and how they would affect Page residents.

During this workshop, we encourage public input on the upcoming updates.

The workshop will be held on November 4, 2019, at 6:00 pm in the City of Page Council

Chambers located at 697 Vista Avenue in Page.

If you are not able to attend in-person questions or comments can be sent to:

Email: [email protected]

Mail: ATTN: Building PO Box 1180 Page, AZ 86040