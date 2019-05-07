“Buggy” Dam Flows

Scientists are encouraged by the results of low flows from Glen Canyon Dam on the number of aquatic insects downstream.

Rainbow trout in the world-class fishery at Lees Ferry feed on the insects.

A second flow experiment began this month and will continue through August.

The flows give the eggs that bugs lay on barely-submerged rocks, wood, and cattails a better chance of survival. Without them, the eggs dry and die within an hour.

Scott VanderKooi with the U.S. Geological Survey observes there is “something about” the low flows that encourage insects to emerge as adults, which leads to more eggs and larvae.

After last year’s experimental flows, a sharp increase in the number of caddisflies in the Grand Canyon occurred. Ferry fishermen reported an 18 percent rise in the number of fish caught.