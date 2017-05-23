Buckle-Up Arizona and Save Lives

Buckling your vehicle’s seat belt is a very smart thing to do. To not buckle your seat belt could become one of the last things you don’t do. It’s a fact!

“Buckle-up Arizona” is a promotional campaign across the state that kicked-off on Monday. Among the many law enforcement agencies taking part is the Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS).

A few weeks ago in Southern Utah, near St. George, there was proof positive that seat belts save lives. It was sad proof, but it was proof nonetheless.

Four men were returning from a camping trip late in the morning. For unknown reasons, the Dodge Durango they were in went off the road’s surface and then rolled over, before coming to rest on its wheels.

Three men in the Durango were NOT wearing their seat belt. Those three men were thrown from the vehicle as it rolled and they were killed. The one man who survived the one-vehicle crash was the front seat passenger. This man was wearing his seat belt! He walked away from the scene with minor injuries.

Seat belts save lives!

Not only don’t we want to become a motor vehicle statistic; a fatality, we also don’t want to have to pay a fine. Last year DPS handed out more than 20,000 to people who weren’t bucked-up.

Many motorists in Arizona are celebrating “Buckle-up Arizona” because it simply saves lives.