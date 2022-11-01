Bryce Canyon Permits go to Recreation.gov

Bryce Canyon Backcountry Permits Moving to Recreation.gov

The change will add convenience and predictability to the park’s permitting experience

BRYCE, UT – Beginning December 1st, overnight visitors to Bryce Canyon’s backcountry areas will be able to reserve permits for peak season trips up to three months in advance using the website Recreation.gov. This will replace the old system, by which permits were only issued in-person, up to 48 hours in advance. This change will help standardize Bryce Canyon’s reservation processes and add convenience and predictability to visitors’ permitting experience.

Effective today, visitors can view the permits that will be available for reservation on Recreation.gov by searching “Bryce Canyon National Park Backcountry Permits” or by following the direct link: https://www.recreation.gov/permits/4675330. Permits for peak season trips occurring March through November will be available online up to three months in advance, as well as on a walk-in basis at the Visitor Center. The first online permits for March 2023 will become available on December 1st, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Permits for winter trips occurring December through February will remain on a walk-in basis, issued up to 48 hours in advance.

“This change aligns our backcountry permits with the developed campground reservations and digital pass options already available on Recreation.gov,” said park spokesperson Peter Densmore, “It also gives our visitors greater control of their trip planning. Under the walk-in system we’ve consistently heard from people concerned about backcountry permit availability during the park’s peak season. We hope that this new system will give them greater peace of mind knowing that their permit is secure.”

Online permit holders will still be required to check in at the Visitor Center before departing on their overnight trip to review backcountry regulations, rent a free bear canister, or have theirs inspected. This change will not affect permit costs, which remain $10 per permit plus $5 per person.

For more information about backcountry hiking and camping at Bryce Canyon, visit the park’s Backcountry Information page, contact the park via social media, or call the main information line at 435-834-5322.

-NPS-