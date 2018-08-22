Bryce Canyon Celebration

Bryce Canyon will host the 5th annual Fly-In and Car Show this weekend!

The event will kick off Friday evening with the showing of a movie on the front lawn of Ruby’s Inn. Saturday will feature the “Canyon 2 Canyon” bicycle ride, which covers 17 miles. Riders will be shuttled to three starting points.

The Fly-In and Car Show are also set for Saturday. As many as 50 cars are expected and static planes will be displayed.

Ruby’s Inn General Manager Lane Syrett says crowds have died down somewhat and camping and hotel rates are reduced from summer highs.

All of the events are free. Bike rentals are available.