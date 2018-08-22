News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Bryce Canyon Celebration

Bryce Canyon Celebration
August 22
17:06 2018
Print This Article
Bryce Canyon will host the 5th annual Fly-In and Car Show this weekend!
The event will kick off Friday evening with the showing of a movie on the front lawn of Ruby’s Inn. Saturday will feature the “Canyon 2 Canyon” bicycle ride, which covers 17 miles. Riders will be shuttled to three starting points.
The Fly-In and Car Show are also set for Saturday.  As many as 50 cars are expected and static planes will be displayed.
Ruby’s Inn General Manager Lane Syrett says crowds have died down somewhat and camping and hotel rates are reduced from summer highs.
All of the events are free.  Bike rentals are available.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.