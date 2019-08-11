News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Brush Fire growing in Northwest Arizona

August 11
09:09 2019
Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District

If you’re traveling I-15 today in Arizona you will likely notice smoke to the east. Fire Fighters in the extreme northwestern corner of the state are battling a fire being called the Frehner Canyon Fire, near Littlefield.

The fire is located east of I-15 and a few miles northeast of Mesquite, Nevada. Fire professionals from Arizona, Nevada, and St. George, Utah were on the scene of the 1,500 acre blaze at last report.

 

Included in the mix of firefighters are personnel from the Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District.

Reports indicate the fire was starting by a lightning strike at around 6 PM on Thursday. It reportedly began at 200-acres in size, then 1,000 acres, and at last report, it had grown to most recently reported size of 1,500 acres. It is being fed by grass and brush.

There is a chance the fire will continue to grow. We’ll keep our eyes on it.

