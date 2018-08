BLM announcing another wild horse and burro adoption event, this one in Delta, Utah at the Delta Wild Horse and Burro Facility Aug 31, 2018, gates open at 9:00 a.m. and the bidding starts at 10:00 a.m. They have about a hundred horses over the age of ten to find new homes for but they also have younger horses and burros.

Visit blm.gov/whb for the details.