Bring Home Your Own Wild Horse or Burro
November 20
08:32 2018
Have you ever dreamed of owning your own Wild Horse or Burro? Here is your opportunity on Friday November 30, 2018 in Delta, UT the Wild Horse & Burro event will take place, This event will offer approximately 250 beautifully colored horses from Utah’s very own Muddy Creek, Cedar Mountain and Chloride herds.
Location: 600 North 400 West Delta, Utah 84624
Gates Open: 9 a.m.
Oral Bidding Starts: 10 a.m.
First Come, First Serve Starts: 11 a.m.
TIP Trainer Pickup: 12 p.m.
Gates Close: 3 p.m
For more information on other events or adaption and direct purchase options, visit BLM.gov/whb or call 866-468-7826