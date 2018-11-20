Bring Home Your Own Wild Horse or Burro

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own Wild Horse or Burro? Here is your opportunity on Friday November 30, 2018 in Delta, UT the Wild Horse & Burro event will take place, This event will offer approximately 250 beautifully colored horses from Utah’s very own Muddy Creek, Cedar Mountain and Chloride herds.

Location: 600 North 400 West Delta, Utah 84624

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Oral Bidding Starts: 10 a.m.

First Come, First Serve Starts: 11 a.m.

TIP Trainer Pickup: 12 p.m.

Gates Close: 3 p.m

For more information on other events or adaption and direct purchase options, visit BLM.gov/whb or call 866-468-7826