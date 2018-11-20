News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage

Bring Home Your Own Wild Horse or Burro

Bring Home Your Own Wild Horse or Burro
November 20
08:32 2018
Print This Article

Have you ever dreamed of owning your own Wild Horse or Burro? Here is your opportunity on Friday November 30, 2018 in Delta, UT the Wild Horse & Burro event will take place, This event will offer approximately 250 beautifully colored horses from Utah’s very own Muddy Creek, Cedar Mountain and Chloride herds.

Location: 600 North 400 West Delta, Utah 84624

Gates Open: 9 a.m.

Oral Bidding Starts: 10 a.m.

First Come, First Serve Starts: 11 a.m.

TIP Trainer Pickup: 12 p.m.

Gates Close: 3 p.m

For more information on other events or adaption and direct purchase options, visit BLM.gov/whb or call 866-468-7826

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.