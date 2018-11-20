Brian Head Skiing Season Opens

After laying down 18 inches of man-made snow, the southern Utah ski resort at Brian Head opened last week. Marketing Director Ron Burgess said the new snow was put on a bed of existing snow. Two chair lifts are transporting skiers to the area’s two easiest slopes. All services, including rentals, are open at two lodges. There is night skiing only on the weekend. Prospects for the season are good with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting winter precipitation will be above average. Water officials characterize the 2017-18 water year as “below dismal.”