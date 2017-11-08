BRIAN HEAD LOGGING

Forest managers are planning to log merchantable ponderosa pine in the Dixie National Forest near Brian Head.

Over 72,000 acres burned in a June wildfire. Because the trees were green at the time, their marketability is enhanced.

The Forest Service is considering a broader salvage project that would cover thousands of acres.

Later this month, aerial reseeding will be conducted on 17,000 acres. Already, more than 5,000 acres have been mulched and treated with sterile triticale seed to stabilize the soil. Rehabilitation efforts will cost nearly six million dollars. Fighting the fire cost $36 million.