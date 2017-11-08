News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Brian Head Logging

Brian Head Logging
November 08
08:09 2017
Print This Article

Ponderosa pine

BRIAN HEAD LOGGING

Forest managers are planning to log merchantable ponderosa pine in the Dixie National Forest near Brian Head.

Over 72,000 acres burned in a June wildfire.  Because the trees were green at the time, their marketability is enhanced.

The Forest Service is considering a broader salvage project that would cover thousands of acres.

Later this month, aerial reseeding will be conducted on 17,000 acres.  Already, more than 5,000 acres have been mulched and treated with sterile triticale seed to stabilize the soil.  Rehabilitation efforts will cost nearly six million dollars.  Fighting the fire cost $36 million.

Tags
brian headbrian head firelogging

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.