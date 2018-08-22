Brian Head Fire Trial Will Be Moved

A Taylorsville, Utah, man charged with starting a wildfire near Brian Head that consumed more than 71,000 acres and destroyed 13 homes won’t be tried in Iron County.

Attorneys for Robert Lyman, 62, asked that the trial venue be moved because massive media coverage of the event would prevent him from getting a fair hearing. They also argued that the county’s small population would likely mean potential jurors would know someone impacted by the fire.

It cost $40 million to subdue the fire.

Despite the magnitude of the event, Lyman faces only two misdemeanor charges, which could result in a maximum of 18 months in jail and a $3,500 fine. However, he could be held accountable for the $40 million.