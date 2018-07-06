Brian Head Area Bike Trail Reopening

If you’re taking the family north out of town for some outdoor fun, here’s some good news- While most of the town of Brian Head was not directly impacted by last year’s Brian Head Fire, several popular mountain bike trails located in the Dixie National Forest were devastated.

Since the conclusion of the fire last summer Forest Service employees have been working diligently with members of the Brian Head community and the Dixie Mountain Bike Trails Association to restore the damaged trails and this week they opened a portion of those trails while they continue to work on the rest.

Right now the right fork of the popular Bunker Creek Mountain Trail is open and next Friday July 13th, will be the location of an official ribbon cutting ceremony and public bike ride starting at the Sydney Peak Trailhead.