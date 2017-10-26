Brett Axlund Named Chief Deputy by Sheriff Driscoll

Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Media Release

Sheriff Jim Driscoll is pleased to announce his selection of Bret Axlund to fill the position of Chief Deputy for the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Bret has been with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) since January 1996. Bret graduated from Northern Arizona University with a Criminal Justice / Business Administration degree and is a graduate of the Arizona Leadership Program (formerly known as Leadership in Police Organizations). He most recently has been serving as the Page Lieutenant managing Page District Patrol Operations as well as the Page Detention facility. Bret brings with him multi-faceted and versatile experience in Patrol, Investigations, Search and Rescue, Detention, Community Relations, Administration, and Organizational Leadership.

While Bret has been serving as the Lieutenant of the Page Patrol District and Detention Facility since 2013, he also served as a Detention Officer at our Flagstaff facility and worked for the San Diego Sheriff’s Department prior to working for Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. Bret was a senior boat patrol officer for the Page Boat Patrol Program for over ten years. He was instrumental in implementing the CCSO Dive Team and serves as the current Dive Team Coordinator. He is very active in community outreach and education programs such as boating safety classes, Drug Impairment Training for Education Professionals (DITEP), Freshman Focus classes, and Citizen Response to Active Shooter. He is a certified Arizona POST General Instructor, DRE/HGN Instructor, DITEP Instructor, Marine Theft Instructor, Boating Education Instructor, and Field Training Officer. He has helped manage grants for the Boat Patrol Program and for Governor’s Office DUI/OUI Programs. He received the 2010 Veterans of Foreign Wars Officer of the Year Award.

Bret’s professionalism and leadership skills are well recognized throughout the region. He is dedicated to creating and strengthening local, state, federal and tribal partnerships and ensuring effective communications. He has a strong historical understanding of our agency and the ability to seek new and innovative solutions as we advance into a new era of policing. His successes throughout his career have been founded on building and maintaining public trust and confidence. Bret has been a mentor to many and is committed to an organizational culture that supports the growth and development of our employees and our mission of Service to Community.

Please help us welcome Chief Deputy Bret Axlund in his new role. His official start date in this capacity will be November 6, 2017.