Breaking: PUSD Schools Released Early Today; no School at Lake View Primary Tomorrow

According to a message received by parents of children at Lake View Primary school, a water line break at the school is prompting an early release of all PUSD students today, as well as cancellation of school for Lake View Primary tomorrow.

In a ClassDojo message sent out shortly after noon today, parents were informed that due to a water line break, all PUSD students would be released early.

The message asked Lake View parents and guardians to, if possible, pick up their students right away. The message also noted that buses would be running at 1:30 this afternoon, operating on regular early release Wednesday times.

Additionally, Lake View Primary school will not be in session tomorrow, Friday, September 30th. The earliest expected date for school to resume at Lake View is Monday, October 3rd, with further information to be communicated from the District Office as it is available.