Lake Powell Life News

BREAKING NEWS City of Page Ends Contract With City Manager

July 25
14:34 2019
PRESS RELEASE FROM THE CITY OF PAGE:

The Page City Council met in executive session last night and opted not to continue their contract with the City Manager Michael Celaya. Effective as of 8 AM this morning, Mr. Celaya is no longer employed by the City of Page. The decision rendered by the Council was not for any specific cause and the seperation was amicable. The City of Page wishes to thank Mr. Celaya for his leadership and service to our community during the past year, and best of luck in his future endeavors.

