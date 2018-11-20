News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

BREAKING – Do NOT Eat Romaine Lettuce!

November 20
16:00 2018
Breaking news today the CDC has issued a warning that romaine lettuce is UNSAFE to eat and to THROW IT AWAY regardless of what state you live in. Do not order it in restaurants, do not buy it from grocery stores or consume romaine you might still have in your fridge regardless of when or where it was purchased unless you grew it in your own garden. A nationwide e-coli outbreak has the Center for Disease Control warning consumers that all romaine lettuce should be thrown out. So far more than 30 people in 11 states have suffered illness as a result of eating romaine lettuce. Canadian consumers are also receiving the same warning due to the e-coli strain. Again do NOT eat romaine lettuce and that includes pre-washed salad mix that contains romaine or baby romaine. Read the full CDC report here.

