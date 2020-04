Breakdown of Coconino County COVID-19 Cases CONFIRMED COVID-19 CASES Coconino County has 179 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 reported deaths since [...]

Page Man Accused of Threatening Navajo People FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Facebook Post Leads to Arrest PAGE, AZ (April 7, 2020) - On April 6, [...]

14-Day Quarantine Ordered for Some Travelers to Arizona Arizona State Governor Doug Ducey issued more orders from Phoenix yesterday. Travelers to Arizona who [...]

57-Hour Weekend Curfew for Navajo Nation FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE April 6, 2020 WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — On April 5, the Navajo Department of [...]