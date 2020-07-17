Brand New Fire Trucks for the Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation Firefighters receive new fleet of fire trucks

(Click on photos to enlarge)

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer congratulate the Navajo Nation Fire Department for their strong advocacy and hard work to secure a fleet of new fire trucks and equipment that will help to serve and protect our Navajo communities. The new fire trucks arrived to the Navajo Nation on Thursday.

President Nez, Vice President Lizer, and members of the 24th Navajo Nation Council gathered with local firefighters at Navajo Veterans Memorial Park in Window Rock, Ariz. on Friday, to see the new fleet and congratulate Navajo Nation Department of Fire and Rescue Services Fire Chief Larry Chee and his team for their accomplishment. Fire Chief Larry Chee was very instrumental in developing legislation to allocate a portion of Navajo Nation tax revenue to provide more revenue and resources for the Navajo Nation Fire Department. The seven new trucks will replace an aging fleet that has been used for many years.

“This is a great occasion for our entire Nation. The men and women of the Navajo Nation Fire Department are on the frontlines each and every day. They played a major role in successfully containing the recent Wood Springs 2 Fire as well. Under the leadership of Fire Chief Larry Chee and his staff, we are now able to provide more efficient equipment to help our firefighters save lives and protect our communities from wildfires and other emergencies. Thank you, our frontline warriors!” said President Nez.

The Navajo Nation Department of Fire and Rescue Services operates 24/7 to provide fire protection, education, and medical services across the Navajo Nation. Prior to the passage of the legislation the biggest challenge was inadequate funding for personnel, personnel training, equipment, and community education.

“This is a great accomplishment and it is due to the persistence and dedication of our frontline warriors and Fire Chief Larry Chee. Our Nation’s firefighters, Navajo hotshots, and many others did a great job in putting out the wildfire that occurred this month. President Nez and I made several trips out to the Sawmill area during the fire, and we saw firsthand the hard work and brave service that our firefighters provide. Thank you to all of our frontline heroes,” stated Vice President Lizer.

Photos and press release courtesy of President Nez’s Facebook page