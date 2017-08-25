News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Bracing for Impact

August 25
07:21 2017
As winds and waters begin to itch every closer evacuations have begun on the east coast of Texas, as of Friday morning Hurricane Harvey is being classified as a category 2 hurricane with the potential to advance to winds above 110 miles and hour.

Corpus Christi and Galveston are two of the major cities threatened, New Orleans is also bracing for the flooding due to their already compromised drainage system.

The American Red Cross from Arizona, New Mexico and the El Paso sector are mobilized and ready for immediate it has been reported that they will initiatlly send eight vehicles in preparation for the storm, workers will help with shelter relief and food and casework among other things.

Hurricane Harvey is set to make land fall late Friday or early Saturday.

You can help in relief efforts by going to www.redcross.org or call 1-800- RED CROSS, you can also text REDCROSS to 90999.

