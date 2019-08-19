Boulin Fire Update; Monday

Williams, Ariz., August 19, 2019—For Immediate Release. The Boulin Fire on the Williams Ranger District is moving steadily as warm weather influences fire behavior. Unchanging warm temperatures and low relative humidity have persisted allowing fire to carry through the available fuels inside the planning area. Weather forecasts indicate the fire will potentially spread to the southwest perimeter later this week reaching its full potential.

BOULIN FIRE OVERVIEW

Start Date: August 5, 2019.

Cause: Lightning.

Location: East of Spring Valley near The Beale Wagon Trail and forest roads 141, 713, and 730.

Current Size: 2822 acres.

Containment: 30%

Incident Commander: Nick Behrends ICT4 / Tyler Richwine ICT4T.

Resources: One-Type 2 Hand crew, one- Fuels crew, two-Type 6 Engines, two-Type 3 Engines, one-Patrol unit, one-Dozer, and eight- Miscellaneous overhead. Total personnel assigned is 50.

Current Status: The Boulin Fire is now at 30% containment. Fire has moved across about two thirds of the pre-determined planning area and is now 2822 acres in size. Operations have been successful and there have been no control problems encountered. The Fire is expected to move through the remaining 1378 acres of the planning area and reach full containment in the near future.

Heavy equipment will be present at the fire location as road maintenance continues. Visitors driving through the area are advised to use caution and stay alert when passing through active fire areas.

Smoke: Smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 64, Highway 180, and many communities including Williams, Pittman Valley, Garland Prairie, Spring Valley, Parks, Red Lake, Junipine Estates, Pumpkin Center, Bellemont, Fort Valley, and Flagstaff. Relief from smoke impacts will be forthcoming as this incident nears completion.

For information about air quality and health awareness visit bit.ly/SmokeHealthAwareness

Additional information about the Boulin Fire, and the Kaibab National Forest can be obtained through the following sources: