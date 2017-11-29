Booming Noise From Nellis Air Force Base

It’s not just the typical noise from the Page Airport that might be rumbling over head the next few weeks.

An increased amount of noise in Nevada from military aircraft will be noticeable in Southern Utah and into the surrounding areas as a result of combat operations training at Nellis Air Force Base. The six-month United States Air Force Weapons School graduate-level instructor courses provide the world’s most advanced training in weapons and tactics employment.

The culmination phase known as “Weapons School Integration” has more than 80 aircraft scheduled to depart Nellis twice a day possibly remaining in the air for up to five hours during the operation, scheduled to run through Dec. 13th.

Night launches are also likely for nighttime combat training operations.