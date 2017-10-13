BOO – Friday the 13th

Friday the 13th: A Bad Day or Just Misunderstood?

Today, October 13, 2017, is another infamous Friday the 13th.

It’s a day to avoid black cats, throw salt over your shoulder, avoid killers in hockey masks or make certain not to step in sidewalk cracks.

It’s a day to remember the unluckiness of the number 13; like the fact that there were 13 steps leading up to a gallows or there were 13 people at the Last Supper.

But, surely, there have been some good things that happened on a Friday the 13th?

Now explorer Roy Chapman Andrews was a good egg. On July 13, 1923 the naturalist correctly identified dinosaur egg fossils discovered in the Gobi Desert.

That particular Friday the 13th also saw another historic event take place thousands of miles away. Remember the famous Hollywood sign? It went up on that datein 1923 as well.

Though you may recall the iconic 50-foot tall Hollywood sign, did you know that it originally read “Hollywoodland?” The sign had nothing to do with the film community back then – it was advertising a housing project. The last four letters were lost during a 1949 restoration.

Maybe Friday the 13th still sounds spooky, maybe you think in terms of space aliens? So maybe it’s more than coincidence that the British Interplanetary Society – the world’s oldest running space advocacy group – held its first-ever meeting on October 13, 1933.

Speaking of space, on a Friday – September 13, 1935 – Hollywood mogul, aviator and, later, reclusive billionaire, Howard Hughes broke the land speed record in his Hughes H-1 plane.

It was on February 13, 1970 that Black Sabbath released its first album, which is generally considered to be the first heavy metal album.

Britain’s Prince Harry and his Walking With the Wounded team reached the South Pole on December 13, 2013.

And, finally, it was on a Friday – November 13, 1789 – that inventor, statesman and journalist Benjamin Franklin, the most quoted man of his generation, penned a letter to a French scientist in which he mused “… in this world, nothing is certain except death and taxes.” That is considered Franklin’s last great quote.

On the other hand, it may have been a hint of ill luck as The Father of Bifocals died five months later.