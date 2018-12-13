Bomb Threat at Sanders High School

A December 3 bomb threat at Valley High School, in Sanders, Ariz., raised concerns for some members of the Navajo Nation Council’s Law & Order Committee. L & O Vice Chairman Raymond Smith, Jr., said that the Navajo Nation Division of Public Safety and the Navajo Nation Police Department are ineffective in addressing serious crimes in a timely manner.

The committee discussed a report from the Nahata Dziil Governance Commission and Sanders Unified School District on December 10 regarding bomb threats and methamphetamine within the community. Nahata Dziil is one of the communities Smith represents on the council. “On December 3 there was an emergency at the school. Bomb threats were made and the Nation’s and county police were called – but they did not respond to the incident quickly,” Smith said. “The safety of students and community members is at jeopardy when police officers can not address an emergency quickly,”

In a report, Sanders Unified School District Superintendent Kim J. Pearce said Navajo police were notified during the bomb scare. A single officer responded after the incident had ended, Pearce said. The school’s emergency management plan cannot be effective if law enforcement don’t arrive in a timely manner, Pearce added. But some council delegates seemed more interested in “proper procedure” rather than addressing the problem.

L & O Chairman Edmund Yazzie said he understood the frustration, but that there were “proper procedures” to follow. Yazzie said these concerns should be taken up with the Navajo Department of Public Safety before coming to the council. The Navajo police are doing the best they can with limited officers, Council Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., said.

Nahata Dziil Governance Commission member Darryl Ahasteen said the commission would communicate with the police department and to assist in providing resources for the police officers within the community.The Law & Order Committee approved the report by a 3-0 vote.