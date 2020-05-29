News Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: May 28, 2020

Boil Water Advisory at Halls Crossing

HALLS CROSSING, Utah – Due to an underground break of the pipe that supplies potable water to Halls Crossing, Utah, a boil water advisory is in effect until further notice. Until samples confirm the status of the water quality, the water should be boiled before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

A temporary repair has been performed, the water system has been flushed and water tests will be obtained before the advisory is lifted.

National Park Service maintenance crews are working to fix the pipe and restore service as quickly as possible.