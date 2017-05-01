News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Body Recovered from Colorado River in Grand Canyon National Park

May 01
11:06 2017
On Friday, April 28th the Grand Canyon Regional Communications was notified by a commercial river trip that they located a body on the Colorado River at River Mile 152. Park rangers responded and recovered the body, which was transported to the rim by helicopter and transferred to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Initial information indicates the body is that of missing 14 year old hiker Jackson Standefer.

Standefer was reported missing on April 15th by members of his hiking party after losing his footing while crossing Tapeats Creek. The National Park Service conducted a multi-day search and rescue operation.

His step-grandmother was also swept away by the current. Except for her backpack, she has not been seen since.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner will confirm positive identification. An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.

