Body of Missing Hiker Found

A missing hiker’s body was located after a five hundred foot fall in Canyonlands National Park. Jonathan Hogue from Iowa City, Iowa was 33, last seen in the Island in the Sky area of the park. Hogue was reported missing two days later, found through search efforts aided by San Juan County Sheriff’s Office along with Grand and San Juan County Search and Rescue and the Utah Dept of Public Safety helicopter. According to St George News, he was a Ph.D. student who dreamed of being a park ranger.