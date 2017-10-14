Body Likely That of Missing Teacher

It looks as though the search for missing Valley teacher Cathryn Gorospe is over. Though Flagstaff Police are not saying where, the body of a person fitting the description of the 44-year old woman was found on Friday. A positive ID had not been made as of last report, but all indications are, that as the Flagstaff Police predicted almost a week ago, it appears, the woman became the victim of a homicide.

The story came to light last weekend (Oct 6-8) when Gorospe bailed 27-year old Charlie Malzahn out of the Coconino County Jail. Reports indicated they headed for Williams, where they both had ties. But the teacher was never seen again, and Malzahn ended up in Tucson trying to use the woman’s credit cards. He was accused of assaulting a young woman and eventually was the subject of a police chase in Phoenix early Monday. He was driving what was believed to be Gorospe’s vehicle.

Following his arrest, Malzahn refused to talk to police about the missing woman. Perhaps he’ll talk now.

For the past few days the teacher’s family from California had been scouring

wooded areas in and around Williams. But again, authorities are not saying where the body was found yet. And, in fact, there has not been a positive ID. But circumstances point to the fact that Cathryn Gorospe has indeed become the victim of a homicide.