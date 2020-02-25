News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Body Found near Sunset Crater National Monument Identified

February 25
12:22 2020
Sasha Krause

 

Flagstaff, AZ – On February 24th at approximately 8:00 pm the body discovered near Sunset Crater National Monument was Identified as Sasha Krause, a 27-year-old female missing out of Farmington, New Mexico since January 18th, 2020.  San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Officials were also notified at the time of confirmation.

Fingerprints taken at the scene were matched with the Texas Motor Vehicle Department’s Driver license records, to confirm her identity.   The investigation is still ongoing by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office along with San Juan County Sheriff’s Office. The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office is continuing their investigation to determine cause of death.    Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details are available currently.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to ask for the public’s assistance with this incident.  Anyone who may have recently seen anything suspicious in the area of Sunset Crater and Wupatki National Monument is asked to contact Silent Witness at (928) 774-6111 or Coconino County Sheriff’s Detective Jones at (928) 226-5038, with any information.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office along with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank The Federal Bureau of Investigations for their assistance in bringing a quick identification of the victim.

coconino county sheriff's officefbinew mexicosan juan countysasha krause

