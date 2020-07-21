Body Found in Page Park

According to the Page Police Department and Chief Drew Sanders, a deceased male was recently discovered in Page City Park near the Community Center.

Officials were notified of an unresponsive male in the park around 11:00 P.M. on Monday evening, July 20, 2020. Upon arrival, responding officers found the the 50-year-old male to be deceased at the scene. No foul play is suspected but an investigation continues into the unattended death.

Officials are currently attempting to contact the man’s next of kin. The Medical Examiner’s office has been contacted.