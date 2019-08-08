Body Found in Golf Course Pond

On Wednesday afternoon (August 7) shortly after 3:30 Page Police received a call of a possible drowning at Lake Powell National Golf Course in Page.

The information they received was that an unknown male had entered a pond near hole # 2 and went under. Nearby golfers contacted authorities. One golfer actually went into the pond but was unable to locate the man.

Multiple agencies responded to the emergency, including the Page Police, the Page Fire department, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, National Park Service and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office. It was a dive team with the National Park Service that ultimately located the body of the man. At last report the identity of the man was unknown. However, there was a report of the victim possibly being a transient who had been seen around Page for a few weeks.

The Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office was on scene and transported the body to Flagstaff for examination.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Page Police at 928-645-2463 or Silent Witness at 928-774-6111.