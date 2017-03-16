News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Body Found in Ganado

March 16
2017
An eerie scene was discovered in Ganado earlier this week.

A human body and head were discovered near he Ganado Unified School District office. No further information is available at this time, but the wording of the press release makes it unclear whether it was a decapitated head, or if the head and body were from two separate individuals.  Navajo Nation Police and the FBI are investigating.

Navajo officials ask that if anyone has information to call the Window Rock Police District at 928-871-6363

