Body Found at Dry Fork Trailhead

Kane County Emergency Manager, Chief Deputy Alan Alldredge, reports the body of a man was recently discovered at Dry Fork Trailhead.

At approximately 10:00 A.M. on April 20, 2020, Kane County Dispatch received a call about a vehicle parked at the Dry Fork Trailhead with a dead body inside. Dry Fork is a popular hiking area of the Kane County portion of the Hole in the Rock Road.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and secured the scene. Kane County’s detectives and medical investigators also responded to conduct the investigation.

Evidence at the scene revealed that a 31-year-old male from Kentucky had taken his own life. The individual had been working in Eastern Utah. His family has been notified, and his body was transported to the Utah Medical Examiners Office in Salt Lake for further investigation.

Kane County wishes to thank Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, BLM, Utah State Bureau of Investigations, the Utah State Crime Lab, and Mosdell Mortuary who responded to the remote area to assist.