Lake Powell News

Body Discovered in Zion National Park

June 02
10:26 2017
At approximately 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday May 31, 2017, an abandoned vehicle was reported to Park Law Enforcement. The vehicle was parked in the vicinity of the Canyon Overlook Trail, which prompted a search of the area by Park Rangers.

Later that evening, a body was discovered at the base of the Great Arch.

On Thursday June 1, 2017, the body was recovered by Park staff, with the aid of a helicopter. The National Park Service and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, are investigating this incident.

Identification and cause of death remain under investigation.

Tags
Dead Bodyzion

