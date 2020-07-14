Boaters: Problems at Dangling Rope

No Boat Pump Out Service or Running Water at Dangling Rope

Page, AZ – Lake Powell boaters are advised that the lift station at Dangling Rope Marina is currently inoperable. As a result, there are no boat pump out services or potable water available for visitors at Dangling Rope until further notice. Vault toilets are the only public restrooms available. NPS Facilities is assessing the situation.

