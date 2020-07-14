News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Boaters: Problems at Dangling Rope

July 14
05:06 2020
No Boat Pump Out Service or Running Water at Dangling Rope

 

Page, AZ – Lake Powell boaters are advised that the lift station at Dangling Rope Marina is currently inoperable.  As a result, there are no boat pump out services or potable water available for visitors at Dangling Rope until further notice. Vault toilets are the only public restrooms available.  NPS Facilities is assessing the situation.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

