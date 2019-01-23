Bluehouse Passes On

Navajo Nation President Milton Bluehouse passed away last week.

Though his six-month reign came during a contentious time for Navajo politics, Bluehouse managed to leave his mark on the Navajo Nation. Working with former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and ex-Arizona Congressman J.D. Hayworth, Bluehouse was able to secure funding for the Indian Health Service hospital in Fort Defiance, according to Deswood Tome, who worked in the tribe’s Washington office.

“Among all of his great accomplishments was his never-ending support for tribal sovereignty,” Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “He strongly believed that we should always uphold our sovereign status as a nation.” Bluehouse was a Navajo Nation Council delegate, representing Ganado, Ariz.

Bluehouse became president in July 1998 when he replaced Thomas Atcitty, who was removed by the tribal council.Bluehouse served until January 1999. Atcitty had become chief executive after Albert Hale was forced to resign.

Former Navajo Chairman Peter MacDonald, Sr., said he was sad to learn of the passing of a great Navajo leader.

“Milton was a great thinker and super orator,” MacDonald said. “He was a leader with great ideas. His voice will be missed.” While a member of the Navajo Nation Council, Bluehouse served as chairman of the Government Services Committee.