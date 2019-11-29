SUBJECT: Blue Ridge Homicide Suspect Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison

From the Coconino County Sheriff’s office:

Flagstaff, AZ – On November 26, 2019 Patrick Nagel, a 63 year old Happy Jack, AZ man, pled guilty

to 2nd Degree Murder and was sentenced to 25 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections in

Division 1 of the Coconino County Superior Court.

This conviction stemmed from a March 30, 2019 call for service in the Blue Ridge area for a body that

was located at the Bly Pit. On April 2, 2019 Detectives identified the victim as 37-year-old Tika Young,

also of Blue Ridge. On April 4, Detectives arrested Patrick Nagel during a traffic stop. Nagel was

questioned by detectives at the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office in Flagstaff and admitted to being

responsible for Tika Young’s murder. Nagel was booked into the Coconino County Jail for several

charges, including the murder of Tika Young.

ORIGINAL RELEASE FROM April 2, 2019: Happy Jack, AZ – On Saturday, March 30, 2019 around

3:30 pm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased body found at Bly Pit in the Blue

Ridge area. Investigators responded to the scene and located the body of a female. The body had

undergone some decomposition. There was no identification on the deceased person and Detectives and

the Medical Examiner’s Office are working to identify the deceased. The death is being investigated as

a homicide. There is no further information being released at this tim

UPDATE April 4, 2019: The following information is an update on the deceased body located on

Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Detectives were able to make a preliminary identification of the victim in the case. Working off

of this information, Detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the Blue Ridge

community. Detectives found evidence of the crime inside the residence. During the

investigation, Detectives identified a person of interest who may be involved or have information

regarding the deceased person. The person of interest was brought into the Sheriff’s Office for

questioning. During an interview with Detectives, the person admitted to striking the victim

several times while the victim was lying in bed. The subject then moved the victim and

concealed her in the area identified as Bly Pit where her body was subsequently found.

The victim has been identified preliminarily as 37-year-old Tika Young of Happy Jack, AZ.

Confirmation of the identification of the deceased is pending from the Coconino County Medical

Examiner’s Office.