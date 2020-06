Vitalant will be in town next week collecting blood here in Page. Arizona again has an urgent need for all blood types. Donors will all be tested for antibodies.

The drive is scheduled for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 and donors should make an appointment by calling 877-25-VITAL or visiting their website: http://Vitalant.org

Vitalant reports that normally blood suppliers have a 4-day supply of blood on hand, but they are now down to a 2-day supply.