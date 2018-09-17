Page Calendar Request: Blood Donors Needed to Keep the Blood Supply Strong During Hurricane Florence (September Locations)

Help keep the blood supply strong! Hurricane Florence has made landfall and vital donations will drop dramatically in that region. Local blood supplies are already low following the Labor Day holiday and your help is needed to ensure patients here and throughout the nation can get the transfusions they require. To make a blood donation appointment, call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or visit www.BloodHero.com (enter your city or zip code).

While All Blood Types Are Needed, Type O is Always in Greatest Demand!