News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Blood Donors Needed

Blood Donors Needed
September 17
10:14 2018
Print This Article

Page Calendar Request:  Blood Donors Needed to Keep the Blood Supply Strong During Hurricane Florence (September Locations)

Help keep the blood supply strong!  Hurricane Florence has made landfall and vital donations will drop dramatically in that region. Local blood supplies are already low following the Labor Day holiday and your help is needed to ensure patients here and throughout the nation can get the transfusions they require. To make a blood donation appointment, call 1-877-UBS-HERO (1-877-827-4376) or visit www.BloodHero.com (enter your city or zip code).

                      While All Blood Types Are Needed, Type O is Always in Greatest Demand!

PUBLIC BLOOD DRIVES BY CITY

Blood Donation Appointments:  Visit BloodHero.com (Enter City) or Call 1-877-UBS-HERO (827-4376)
Page

Tue, Sept 18, 11:30am- 5pm, Page Hospital Community, 501 N Navajo Dr, Washburn Conference Room Area

Wed, Sept 19, 11:30am- 3:30pm, SRP Navajo Generating Station, 6000 Hwy 98, Conf Rm

Thu, Sept 20, 9:30am- 2:30pm, Page High School & Community, 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, CAB Lobby

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.