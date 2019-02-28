News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Blood Donors Needed in Page

February 28
10:00 2019
United Blood Services is now Vitalant (Vye-TAL-ent) – new name, same organization and lifesaving mission.

Page Calendar Request: Blood Donors Needed to Replace Winter Storm Blood Drive/Donor Cancellations (March Locations)

Arizona’s winter storms forced the cancellation of numerous blood drives in Flagstaff, Prescott and the White Mountains last week.  Adverse weather conditions, along with the cold and flu season, have severely impacted the ability of many donors to give blood, further reducing blood supplies.  While donors of all blood types are needed to rebuild supplies, Type-O is always in greatest demand.  In emergency situations, when a patient’s blood type isn’t known, doctors reach for Type-O blood until the patient can be stabilized. To schedule an appointment to give blood, go to BloodHero.com or call 877-258-4825 (877-25-VITAL).

Page

Tue, Mar 12, 1pm-5pm, Page Hospital & Community, 501 N Navajo Dr, Washburn Conf Rm

Wed, Mar 13, 11:30am-3:30pm, SRP Navajo Generating Station, 6000 Hwy 98, Conf Rm

Thu, Mar 14, 8am-1pm, Page High School & Community, 434 S Lake Powell Blvd, CAB Lobby

