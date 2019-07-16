News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

BLM Will Relocate HQ to Grand Junction, CO

July 16
13:53 2019
Bureau of Land Management confirmed the rumors and announced yesterday their headquarters would be relocating to Grand Junction, Colorado very soon. Hundreds of DC-based employees are reportedly being reassigned to other BLM state offices, a few dozen are according to yesterday’s announcement, remaining in D.C.

Opposition coming in from the Center for Western Priorities questioning the motives of the BLM move; the center’s Executive Director Jennifer Rokala suggests the relocation is an attempt to dismantle the agency altogether eventually.

Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt is a Colorado native from Rifle, about 60 miles east of Grand Junction.

The BLM was established on this day back in 1946.

The Colorado BLM HQ is set to open in the fall.

