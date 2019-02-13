BLM Wild Horse Advisory Board Seeks New Members

WASHINGTON – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking nominations to fill three positions on its National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board. Selected Board members advise the BLM and U.S. Forest Service (USFS) from the perspective of a particular interest in wild horse and burro management. The call for nominations released today is for the positions that represent humane advocacy, livestock management, and wildlife management interests.

The board plays an important role in the Department of the Interior’s efforts to be a good neighbor in states where the BLM and USFS oversee wild free-roaming horses and burros. The advisory board advises the BLM and USFS on the protection and management of wild free-roaming horses and burros on public lands administered by those agencies. The board typically meets twice annually, but the BLM may call additional meetings when necessary. Members serve a three-year term without salary. Members are reimbursed for approved travel and per diem expenses related to their activities on the board.

The advisory board is comprised of nine members who represent a range of interests. Individuals qualify to serve on the board because of their education, training, or experience that enables them to give informed and objective advice regarding the interest they represent. Successful nominees will demonstrate experience or knowledge of the area of their expertise and a commitment to collaborate in seeking solutions to resource management issues.

Any individual or organization may nominate one or more persons to serve on the Board; individuals may also nominate themselves. Federal and state government employees are not eligible to serve on the Board.

Interested parties should submit an application packet that includes at a minimum a resume and nomination letter. Provide the following information as part of the application packet:

The nominee’s first, middle, and last name.

Position(s) for which the nominee wants to be considered.

Business and home addresses and phone numbers.

E-mail address.

Present occupation/title and employer.

Education (colleges, degrees, major field(s) of study).

Career highlights (significant related experience, civic and professional activities, elected offices, including prior advisory committee experience or career achievements related to the interest to be represented).

Relevant education, training, and experience.

Experience or knowledge of wild horse and burro management.

Experience or knowledge of horses or burros (equine health, training, and management).

Experience in working with disparate groups to achieve collaborative solutions.

Identification of any BLM permits, leases, or licenses held by nominee or employer.

Indication of whether the nominee is a federally registered lobbyist.

Explanation of interest in serving on the Board.

Reference letter(s) from special interests or organizations the nominee desires to represent.

References may include, but are not limited to, business associates, friends, co-workers, and local, state and/or federal government representatives or elected officials. All nominations must include at least one letter of reference.

Submit nominations by e-mail to Dorothea Boothe, acting Wild Horse and Burro Program Coordinator, at dboothe@blm.gov. To send by U.S. Postal Service, mail to the National Wild Horse and Burro Program, Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, 1849 C Street, N.W., Room 2134 LM, Attn: Dorothea Boothe, WO-260, Washington, DC 20240. To send by FedEx or UPS, please mail to the National Wild Horse and Burro Program, Department of the Interior, Bureau of Land Management, 20 M Street, S.E., Room 2134 LM, Attn: Dorothea Boothe, Washington, DC 20003.

Nominations must be received no later than 45 days after the notice has been published in the Federal Register, or postmarked by the same date. The BLM request for nominations appears in the February 13 edition of the Federal Register. For more information on the National Wild Horse and Burro Advisory Board, visit the BLM website.

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.

