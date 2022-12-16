BLM – Weed Management Plan Unveiled

News Release



BLM announces decision on integrated weed management plan

St. George, Utah – The Bureau of Land Management announces a decision today on the Integrated Weed Management Plan for the Control and Eradication of Noxious and Invasive Species and Environmental Assessment. The plan identifies appropriate methods for prevention, control and eradication of noxious weeds and exotic invasive species on BLM-managed public lands in Beaver Dam Wash and Red Cliffs national conservation areas in Washington County, Utah, within the boundaries of the St. George Field Office, including critical habitats for threatened and endangered species.

This project supports the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative, a decade-long challenge to pursue locally led and voluntary efforts nationwide to conserve 30 percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030. The initiative centers on collaborative conservation, expanding access to public lands and making outdoor recreation accessible.

“Evaluating the impacts of various weed and invasive species treatment methods is crucial to development of long-term control strategies, effective weed-management objectives and to facilitate early response strategies to address the introduction of new weed species,” said Color Country District Manager Gloria Tibbetts. “Implementation of this integrated weed management plan is an important step forward to address the ongoing struggle of controlling invasive plant species and to help ensure healthy public lands.”

BLM St. George Field Office staff consulted with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to ensure a thoughtful and thorough analysis of potential impacts to more than 35 sensitive, threatened and endangered species including the Mojave desert tortoise, southwestern willow flycatcher, western yellow-billed cuckoo, and other threatened or endangered birds and fish. BLM also consulted with Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (UDWR) Washington Field Office to conduct an in-depth biological review of wildlife, plant and conservation measures.

This decision authorizes methods to control and eradicate more than 50 plant species that are neither native to the United States nor Utah and have been designated as “noxious” by federal, state or county law due to its environmental and financial impacts for more than 100,000 acres in the Beaver Dam Wash and Red Cliffs national conservation areas. Weed impacts vary but can reduce the quantity and quality of habitat and forage for wildlife, compromise sensitive plant species habitat and increase exotic annual grasses that fuel catastrophic wildfires, while adversely impacting water, affecting riparian area function and degrading recreational experiences.

The decision record, finding of no significant impact and environmental analysis can be viewed online at the ePlanning site at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/ eplanning-ui/project/2019347/ 510

